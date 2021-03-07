|
Newage Toys H29 Raum & H30 Vine (Legends Scale G1 Scavenger & Bonecrusher) Color Prot
Third party company*NewAge*have revealed, via their*Facebook account
, our images of the color prototypes of their upcoming H29 Raum & H30 Vine (G1 Scavenger & Bonecrusher). These Legends scale Constructicons are part of Newage’s*Hephaestus
combiner/G1 Devastator. Each figure will stand only 9.8 cm tall with a great cartoon accurate design and finishing, die-cast parts and a good range of poseability. Both figures will be sold as a 2-pack (as well as the rest of the Constructicons). Trumpets (yes, trumpets) will be included as a pre-order bonus and they are*expected for release by the end of June but price is » Continue Reading.
