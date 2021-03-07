Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage Toys H29 Raum & H30 Vine (Legends Scale G1 Scavenger & Bonecrusher) Color Prot
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,575
Newage Toys H29 Raum & H30 Vine (Legends Scale G1 Scavenger & Bonecrusher) Color Prot


Third party company*NewAge*have revealed, via their*Facebook account, our images of the color prototypes of their upcoming H29 Raum &#38; H30 Vine (G1 Scavenger &#38; Bonecrusher). These Legends scale Constructicons are part of Newage’s*Hephaestus combiner/G1 Devastator. Each figure will stand only 9.8 cm tall with a great cartoon accurate design and finishing, die-cast parts and a good range of poseability. Both figures will be sold as a 2-pack (as well as the rest of the Constructicons). Trumpets (yes, trumpets) will be included as a pre-order bonus and they are*expected for release by the end of June but price is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H29 Raum & H30 Vine (Legends Scale G1 Scavenger & Bonecrusher) Color Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:25 AM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,410
Re: Newage Toys H29 Raum & H30 Vine (Legends Scale G1 Scavenger & Bonecrusher) Color
"what'd he say his name was"

lol @ trumpets
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Astromech Triple Changers
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Ultra Magnus Diecast Incomplete
Transformers
Lot of 3 Bakugan Ultra with Transforming Baku-Gear, Armored Alliance NEW
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Metroplex Damaged Incomplete
Transformers
Cheetor R.E.D. RED Transformers Beast Wars Series - In Hand - Hasbro 6" Figure
Transformers
Transformer Grimlock in unopened box,brand new but not the version from the 80
Transformers
Takara 1980 No.15 Countach LP500S Transformer with Box, Instert and Styrofoam
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.