xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,463

xueyue2 TFCON 2018 sale thread Because all these are big items, I prefer local trade first, can meet in TFCON 2018 site.





1) Fans toys Insecticons set (FT12t, FT13, FT14) $500

FT-12t Grenadier (purple chest)

FT-13 Mercenary

FT-14 Forager



Transformed once, then stored in my MP collection closet for display. No Smoke, no pet, no dust, no Sunlight.

Everything is there, including those replace chest which I never bother to use.





2) Gigantic Megazarak (Scorponok) 22" Figure, loose complete with box $400



3) Combiner Wars G2 Menasor, box is crushed in one corner, no damage to content, everything is included (poster, manual, etc.) $80.

Never play with, just open box and check.



4) MISB Titan Class Metroplex $220



5) MISB Combiner Wars Devastator $190



6) MISB Platinum Edition Predaking $100



7) MISB Transformers 25th Anniversary Unicron $170







Also all the items in my normal sell thread which is in my signature below. (Leader class: 45, V: 15, D: 10) Attached Thumbnails







sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________