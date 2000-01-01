Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:14 PM
xueyue2
xueyue2 TFCON 2018 sale thread
Because all these are big items, I prefer local trade first, can meet in TFCON 2018 site.


1) Fans toys Insecticons set (FT12t, FT13, FT14) $500
FT-12t Grenadier (purple chest)
FT-13 Mercenary
FT-14 Forager

Transformed once, then stored in my MP collection closet for display. No Smoke, no pet, no dust, no Sunlight.
Everything is there, including those replace chest which I never bother to use.


2) Gigantic Megazarak (Scorponok) 22" Figure, loose complete with box $400

3) Combiner Wars G2 Menasor, box is crushed in one corner, no damage to content, everything is included (poster, manual, etc.) $80.
Never play with, just open box and check.

4) MISB Titan Class Metroplex $220

5) MISB Combiner Wars Devastator $190

6) MISB Platinum Edition Predaking $100

7) MISB Transformers 25th Anniversary Unicron $170



Also all the items in my normal sell thread which is in my signature below. (Leader class: 45, V: 15, D: 10)
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
