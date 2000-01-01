|
xueyue2 TFCON 2018 sale thread
Because all these are big items, I prefer local trade first, can meet in TFCON 2018 site.
1) Fans toys Insecticons set (FT12t, FT13, FT14) $500
FT-12t Grenadier (purple chest)
FT-13 Mercenary
FT-14 Forager
Transformed once, then stored in my MP collection closet for display. No Smoke, no pet, no dust, no Sunlight.
Everything is there, including those replace chest which I never bother to use.
2) Gigantic Megazarak (Scorponok) 22" Figure, loose complete with box $400
3) Combiner Wars G2 Menasor, box is crushed in one corner, no damage to content, everything is included (poster, manual, etc.) $80.
Never play with, just open box and check.
4) MISB Titan Class Metroplex $220
5) MISB Combiner Wars Devastator $190
6) MISB Platinum Edition Predaking $100
7) MISB Transformers 25th Anniversary Unicron $170
Also all the items in my normal sell thread which is in my signature below. (Leader class: 45, V: 15, D: 10)