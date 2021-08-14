TFW2005 member Lucas35 reports the iTunes Apple Books arrival of the last three-page preview for Shattered Glass. Inspect the artwork after the jump, then share your thoughts about this issue #5 series conclusion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex Milne, featured (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher
(Cover Artist) In issue #5, Jetfire’s loyalties are tested when Goldbug asks him to commit the ultimate sacrifice in the name of the Autobots. His decision results in a Cybertron-shattering event and an epic conclusion to “Shards.”
The post IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #5 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...