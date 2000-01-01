Hi Guys!
I'm planning to expand my Optimus collection and I'm debating if I should get the following figures. Wondering if you guys can help me out in giving me your opinion:
For Armada, should I get Jetfire and Overload with
?
For R.I.D, should I grab Ultra Magnus with
I'm not sure how good of a figure they are when combined so wanted to get some of your opinion! I think the Armada and R.I.D optimus by themselves are already awesome figures but just wanted to see if I should spend the extra cash to get their combiner counterparts...let me know your opinion! Thanks!