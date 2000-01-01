Today, 01:45 AM #1 burgerhui Generation 2 Join Date: May 2013 Location: Toronto Posts: 189 Optimus Prime Combiners - Armada and R.I.D worth it?



I'm planning to expand my Optimus collection and I'm debating if I should get the following figures. Wondering if you guys can help me out in giving me your opinion:



For Armada, should I get Jetfire and Overload with ?



For R.I.D, should I grab Ultra Magnus with



I'm not sure how good of a figure they are when combined so wanted to get some of your opinion! I think the Armada and R.I.D optimus by themselves are already awesome figures but just wanted to see if I should spend the extra cash to get their combiner counterparts...let me know your opinion! Thanks! Hi Guys!I'm planning to expand my Optimus collection and I'm debating if I should get the following figures. Wondering if you guys can help me out in giving me your opinion:For Armada, should I get Jetfire and Overload withFor R.I.D, should I grab Ultra Magnus withI'm not sure how good of a figure they are when combined so wanted to get some of your opinion! I think the Armada and R.I.D optimus by themselves are already awesome figures but just wanted to see if I should spend the extra cash to get their combiner counterparts...let me know your opinion! Thanks!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

