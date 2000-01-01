Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
What is your favourite activity in lockdown?
Today, 06:40 PM
Arda Razon
Join Date: Jul 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5
What is your favourite activity in lockdown?
Hi there!
Guys, I start thinking that lockdown will never happen to end
thus it makes me wonder what you usually do in self-isolation? Maybe your suggestions will help me find some new hobby *fingers crossed*
Today, 06:50 PM
Fred Dolton
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 2
Re: What is your favourite activity in lockdown?
Hello Arda!
It is mostly playing video games.
