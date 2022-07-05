Draw ’em like Jack Kirby draws ’em, listeners! In this (constantly delayed) episode of WTF@TFW, Aaron and TJ go deep into the ravine on the first wave of Transformers Legacy, but what’s this? It’s Vangelus! And he’s brought pictures of chunky, hamburger-like jets to show Aaron! You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW – 615 – April 15 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 615 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
