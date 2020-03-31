Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:04 PM
dingd0ng
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Toys on Amazon.com
If anyone cannot wait and want to preorder the initial wave of Earthrise, it is currently on amazon.com available March 31, 2020.


Leader $49.99 USD
Voyager $29.99 USD
Deluxe $19.99 USD


Link:
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=transform...ref=nb_sb_noss
