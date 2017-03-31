Several retailers have put up pre-orders for Transformers The Last Knight Legion Class*toys. Thanks to the listings, we have with us*several hi-resolution In-Package, Robot Mode and Alt Mode images of the following figures: Grimlock Barricade Optimus Prime Bumblebee Megatron Drift Crosshairs Official Description: In the explosive Transformers: The Last Knight movie, new heroes must rise in an epic struggle to forge a future for all. Imagine uniting with the powerful warriors from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight with these Legion Class figures. Each 3-inch-scale figure features classic conversion between modes. With basic articulation and eye-catching detail, they are perfect » Continue Reading.
