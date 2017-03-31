Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Even More Official Images Of Transformers The Last Knight Legion Class Figures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,280
Even More Official Images Of Transformers The Last Knight Legion Class Figures


Several retailers have put up pre-orders for Transformers The Last Knight Legion Class*toys. Thanks to the listings, we have with us*several hi-resolution In-Package, Robot Mode and Alt Mode images of the following figures: Grimlock Barricade Optimus Prime Bumblebee Megatron Drift Crosshairs Official Description: In the explosive Transformers: The Last Knight movie, new heroes must rise in an epic struggle to forge a future for all. Imagine uniting with the powerful warriors from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight with these Legion Class figures. Each 3-inch-scale figure features classic conversion between modes. With basic articulation and eye-catching detail, they are perfect &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Even More Official Images Of Transformers The Last Knight Legion Class Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon DOTM Leader Sentinel Prime loose complete
Transformers
Transformers Toyworld TWH-04 Infinitor KFC Tempest CT-2 Fortress Maximus G1 Lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS SHADOW COMMAND ROTF LEADER MEGATRON Revege of the Fallen rare
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS AMAZON JAPAN DARK OPTIMUS PRIME BLACK EXCLUSIVE RARE ROTF
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS FAMILY MART JAPAN ROTF CLEAR LEADER OPTIMUS PRIME RARE LUCKY DRAW
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COSTCO METALLIC GOLD LEADER BATTLE OPS BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Botcon 2008 EXCLUSIVE SHATTERED GLASS SIDESWIPE complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.