Today, 02:03 PM #1 MonstaBot Sword of Fury=:p Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Mississauga, Ontario Posts: 240 My Krazy Want List 2018=:D Hiya Kids,





Help a fellow fan out and get me these bots=



BotCon 2016 Tri-Predacus Box Set

BotCon 2016 Tigatron

BotCon Animated Cheetor

Unite Warriors Bruticus

TFSS Series 4.0 (2016) Thunder Mayhem Set

TFSS Series 5.0 (2017) Wreckage Set

Generations Chromia

Classics or Henkei Sideswipe

Henkei Skids

Animated Shadow Megatron

Animated Roadbuster

KB Toys Exclusive Black Snowcat

Energon Ultra Magnus

Energon Cyclonus (Grey Camo Helicopter)

Beast Machines Blastcharge

Universe Smokescreen vs Ransack

Universe Blastcharge

Universe Soundwave & Space Case



- Thanks In Advance= Last edited by MonstaBot; Today at 02:07 PM .

