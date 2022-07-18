Time for another look at an upcoming Threezero piece – Transformers the Last Knight DLX Optimus Prime. Coming in at about 11 inches tall, the DLX line is mid range from Threezero, giving folks a sweet spot between their MDLX / standard Hasbro figures and the super big (and pricey) Premium scale. Prime is of course taller given his size on screen, so he rightfully stands well above the recent DLX TLK Bumblebee
, though exact scale is not 100% here. The figure features 73 points of articulation, multiple accessory swaps for the hands, face, and weapons, plus » Continue Reading.
The post Threezero DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime In-Hand Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...