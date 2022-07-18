Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Threezero DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime In-Hand Gallery
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,335
Threezero DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime In-Hand Gallery


Time for another look at an upcoming Threezero piece – Transformers the Last Knight DLX Optimus Prime. Coming in at about 11 inches tall, the DLX line is mid range from Threezero, giving folks a sweet spot between their MDLX / standard Hasbro figures and the super big (and pricey) Premium scale. Prime is of course taller given his size on screen, so he rightfully stands well above the recent DLX TLK Bumblebee, though exact scale is not 100% here. The figure features 73 points of articulation, multiple accessory swaps for the hands, face, and weapons, plus &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime In-Hand Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.