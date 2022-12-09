The official Hasbro Pulse YouTube account
have just shared a new*Haslab Deathsaurus New Promotional Video featuring veteran*Takara Tomy Designer Hisashi Yuki. Yuki-san, who has also worked in Masterpiece Star Saber and HasLab Victory Saber,* shows off HasLab Deathsaurus gray prototype next to a Haslab Victory sample and he tells us some interesting trivia about the creation of this amazing figure. Deathsaurus was shown next to the original G1 toy. Yuki-san wanted it to be as big as Victory Saber. They went for anime accuracy on several parts like the weapons. That’s why the big cannon and sword were included. » Continue Reading.
The post Haslab Deathsaurus New Promotional Video – Takara Tomy Designer Hisashi Yuki Talks About Deathsaurus
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...