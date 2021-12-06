Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,553

Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Earthrsise Cliffjumper & Studio Series Kup Redecos



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*prime roller*we have our first look at the*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Earthrsise Cliffjumper & Studio Series Kup redecos which have been found in Taiwan. As usual with most of the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line, these figures were just found at stores without any official announcement. We have now a slight redeco of the*Earthrsise Cliffjumper mold now with sky blue painted windshields and Studio Series Kup now features a gray chest windshield. There could be more differences, but we may need some in-hand images to get a closer look at each figure. See the mirrored image attached to this



