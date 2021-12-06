Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Earthrsise Cliffjumper & Studio Series Kup Redecos


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*prime roller*we have our first look at the*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Earthrsise Cliffjumper &#38; Studio Series Kup redecos which have been found in Taiwan. As usual with most of the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line, these figures were just found at stores without any official announcement. We have now a slight redeco of the*Earthrsise Cliffjumper mold now with sky blue painted windshields and Studio Series Kup now features a gray chest windshield. There could be more differences, but we may need some in-hand images to get a closer look at each figure. See the mirrored image attached to this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Earthrsise Cliffjumper & Studio Series Kup Redecos Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 10:22 PM   #2
Philtastic
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Earthrsise Cliffjumper & Studio Series Kup Rede
I thought Hasbro was ditching plastic windows...
Old Today, 10:46 PM   #3
delrue
Energon
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Earthrsise Cliffjumper & Studio Series Kup Rede
Quote:
Originally Posted by Philtastic View Post
I thought Hasbro was ditching plastic windows...
Only in some regions, maybe?
