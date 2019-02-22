|
Transformers voice actor David Kaye to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2019
TFcon is very pleased to welcome David Kaye to TFcon Los Angeles 2019. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated. David will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest Transformers Convention all weekend long. David Kaye is presented by The Chosen Prime
