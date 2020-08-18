Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #25 Malkova Cover B Art Process
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,814
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #25 Malkova Cover B Art Process


Artist Anna Malkova adds another chapter to her consistent art process reveals, this time for the first War World issue’s B cover: Transformers #25 is out tomorrow! Gosh! For that occasion, here’s a sketch and final art of the cover I did for it, as well as (most of) it’s creation time lapse! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Angel Hernandez (Cover Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist) Play the clip below, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! “War World” begins here! It’s all led up to this. With Megatron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #25 Malkova Cover B Art Process appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Constructicon Rampage US seller!!!
Transformers
Hasbro Vintage G1 Autobot Transformers - E2052
Transformers
5 Transformers from Canada for g scale, ho and n scale for repair
Transformers
3Alternators transformers lot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot (Optimus Prime, Insecticons, Constructicons, Hoist, Guzzle)
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Blackarachnia 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.