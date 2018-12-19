Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys Furai Model Windblade Color Sample & Pre-Order Information


Via Flame Toys social media accounts*we can share for you our first images of a color sample of the new*Furai Model Windblade*as well as her pre-order information. This is an easy-to-build model kit which is part of Flame Toys Furai Model line. Windblade shows a new design which is pretty different to the*original design sketch*and the*first gray prototype*they showed some time ago. She now looks closer to her IDW design, but she’s still pretty stylized. While non-transforming, this model kit seems pretty poseable.* Pre-orders for this item will start in March this year. Click on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model Windblade Color Sample & Pre-Order Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



