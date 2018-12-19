|
Flame Toys Furai Model Windblade Color Sample & Pre-Order Information
Via Flame Toys social media accounts
*we can share for you our first images of a color sample of the new*Furai Model Windblade*as well as her pre-order information. This is an easy-to-build model kit which is part of Flame Toys Furai Model line. Windblade shows a new design which is pretty different to the*original design sketch
*and the*first gray prototype
*they showed some time ago. She now looks closer to her IDW design, but she’s still pretty stylized. While non-transforming, this model kit seems pretty poseable.* Pre-orders for this item will start in March this year. Click on the » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Furai Model Windblade Color Sample & Pre-Order Information
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca