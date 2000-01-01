Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Did Hasbro/Takara Reuse the same weapon molds ever?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:29 AM   #1
FreakNasty
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 160
Did Hasbro/Takara Reuse the same weapon molds ever?
You would think in some cost saving measure they would right?

I'll get to the point, did any other G1 Transformer use the same gun as G1 Sandstorm?

Any other bots that share the same weapon?
Last edited by FreakNasty; Today at 06:33 AM.
FreakNasty is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 METROPLEX Autobot Battle Station (complete)
Transformers
Transformers Warbotron, Toyworld Dinobots, Unique toys and 3rd party figures lot
Transformers
Transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers RID Beast Wars Megatron Cryotek Blue MISB SEALED RARE BOXED Dragon
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 3.0 2015 Timelines Krok & Gatoraider COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 2014 Timelines Treadshot & Catgut COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 TM2 Blackarachnia complete

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:23 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.