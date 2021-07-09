|
Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 4 Revealed
Via*@vb_amecomi on Twitter
*we can share for you the new cover for the Japanese release of IDWs*Robots In Disguise Volume 4. Japanese Publisher*Village Books*have been releasing the Japanese translation of the first IDW Transformers continuity. This 160-page volume collects IDW Robots In Disguise issues 17 to 22. It can already be pre-ordered via*Amazon Japan
*and its scheduled for release in*August 2, 2021. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist Takeshi Nakamura*featuring Starscream, Bumblebee, Ironhide, Prowl, Arcee and the Dinobots.
