Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 4 Revealed

Via* @vb_amecomi on Twitter *we can share for you the new cover for the Japanese release of IDW’s*Robots In Disguise Volume 4. Japanese Publisher*Village Books*have been releasing the Japanese translation of the first IDW Transformers continuity. This 160-page volume collects IDW Robots In Disguise issues 17 to 22. It can already be pre-ordered via* Amazon Japan *and it’s scheduled for release in*August 2, 2021. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist Takeshi Nakamura*featuring Starscream, Bumblebee, Ironhide, Prowl, Arcee and the Dinobots.The post Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 4 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM