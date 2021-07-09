|
Mini1984-Toys Legends Scale G1 Blitzwing Gray Prototype
New third party company Mini1984-Toys have shared, via their Weibo account
, images of the gray prototype of their*Legends Scale G1 Blitzwing. According to the information shared in the Weibo post, robot mode will stand about*12 cm tall. It features a nice robot mode design with pretty solid tank and jet modes. Keep in mind that his is still an early prototype and several changes may be done in the future. There still not much information available at this moment, but you can click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off » Continue Reading.
