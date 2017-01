Yonoid Beast Machine Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Toronto Posts: 463

Re: TRU Hasbro sale Quote: Poflymn Originally Posted by Side note, has anyone ever heard of Wal-Mart matching store specific coupons? Would be nice to get Sixshot at $20 off.



For those ordering online with this coupon, if it drops your total below $50 it will charge you shipping. I doubt it, you could always ask though. Their actual policy indicates it needs to be an advertised price.. I had some stores saying they will only match items in a flyer, others saying they are willing to match a price on a website.For those ordering online with this coupon, if it drops your total below $50 it will charge you shipping.

Feedback Thread :

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596 __________________Feedback Thread :