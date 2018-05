Transformers: Clip Bots Official Image And Product Description

ACD Distributions has updated their page for*Transformers: Clip Bots, to feature an official stock image and a product description. Initially identified by a 2005 Boards member, this line of cute keytag sized*plushies was first revealed to the world (albeit*without an official announcement) during New York Toy Fair 2018. Description Convert, clip, and collect with plush figures that are More than Meets the Eye! These bots can be clipped onto a bag or backpack so a kid can bring their favorite Transformers character with them wherever they go. Build a collection of fan-favorite Autobots and Decepticons with Transformers Clip » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Clip Bots Official Image And Product Description appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM