Today, 12:28 PM
omegaprime
Join Date: May 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 897
Toy world Devy for sale
It's been a while since I posted . I got a toy world devy on a trade last month and planning to sell it for $650 if someone wants it .. it looks complete with all weapons and accessories with box and instructions..
