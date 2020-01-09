Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures Wave 2 Revealed


Back in August, we learned about the new*WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures*and now thanks to Twitter user Protoman*we have our first teaser image of* the upcoming Deep Cuts wave 2. The*Deep Cut Miniatures*are*unpainted G1 inspired Transformers figurines, and yes… you have to paint them completely, but they come with water decals and stickers (you can choose which to apply) to add the final details like insignia in classic or Shattered Glass alternatives. Wave 2 will consists of*Arcee, Ironhide, Soundwave, Rumble and Lasebeak.*For those curious about Wave 1, it will include Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream.

The post WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures Wave 2 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
