WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures Wave 2 Revealed
Back in August, we learned about the new*WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures
*and now thanks to Twitter user Protoman
*we have our first teaser image of* the upcoming Deep Cuts wave 2. The*Deep Cut Miniatures*are*unpainted G1 inspired Transformers figurines, and yes… you have to paint them completely, but they come with water decals and stickers (you can choose which to apply) to add the final details like insignia in classic or Shattered Glass alternatives. Wave 2 will consists of*Arcee, Ironhide, Soundwave, Rumble and Lasebeak.*For those curious about Wave 1, it will include Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream. Talking » Continue Reading.
