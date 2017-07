Bumblebee movie ? Hailee Seinfeld on set

User Lazlow007 shares on the boards a capture from Hailee Steinfeld's Instagram story where she shows us the training grounds for the upcoming Bumblebee movie. No other pictures available on her Instagram profile yet, but be sure to keep an eye for insider's view of the set and filming. Do you have high expectations for this movie? Let us know on the boards!