Comic-Con 2017: Thursday Transformers Panels
Comic-Con International: San Diego
*begins in just two weeks and by annual tradition, we have your first look at the daily program schedule. Thursday’s schedule includes the following two Transformers-related panels: Hasbro: Transformers
11:00am – 12:00pm* Room 25ABC Get your Transformers collector action on as you get an exclusive glimpse at the latest and greatest toys that have yet to hit shelves from the Transformers: Generations Power of the Primes product line. Also, go behind the scenes of the Transformers: The Last Knight film line and the movie Masterpiece Collection. The Transformers team members will also host a Q&A » Continue Reading.
