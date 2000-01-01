Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Earthrise deals
Earthrise deals
Today, 05:18 PM
BigStevewpg
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 49
Earthrise deals
Anyone in Manitoba looking for Earthrise Arcee, Airwaves or Scorponok?
I have 7 of each Deluxe available by Friday $40 each
2 of the Titans. $225.00 each
Text 431 373-9880 if interested.
BigStevewpg
Today, 06:37 PM
zirew_85
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: vancouver
Posts: 223
Re: Earthrise deals
Not really a deal if you're gonna ask for $10 above retail. Just saying
zirew_85
Today, 06:38 PM
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,539
Re: Earthrise deals
Not really a deal if you're gonna ask for $10 above retail. Just saying
^^^^^^^
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot
View Public Profile
Send a private message to RNSrobot
Visit RNSrobot's homepage!
Find More Posts by RNSrobot
