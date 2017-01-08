Eric John A. Cruz and Xavier Basa are providing us even more*Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force in-hand images from the event in*Philippines. We now have a very clear look at the new Warrior Class Windblade figure which*comes with a new head-sculpt. Other changes include color yellow replacing her once light blue parts and an overall*deeper red color. New Warrior Class Blurr seems to be heavily inspired from his Rescue Bots self. When RID Sideswipe took a visit to meet the Rescue Bots (Season 4 Episode 20 – The Need For Speed), the character stated that he will be recommending » Continue Reading.
The post Even More Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...