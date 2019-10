Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,647

TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up is proud to announce this yearís 3rd TFcon DC 2019 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R41 Ultio. Something sinister is in the air and itís headed straight for TFcon 2019. Featuring a brilliant purple color scheme, this figure is a striking addition to your collection. Get your copy at the Ages 3 and Up/Toy Dojo booth this weekend at TFcon Reston. Available in limited quantities, the cost of this exclusive will be $100 USD while supplies last.





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel Ė 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel Ė 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.