TFcon DC 2019 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R41 Ultio
*is proud to announce this years 3rd TFcon DC 2019 exclusive*Mastermind Creations Reformatted R41 Ultio.* Something sinister is in the air and its headed straight for TFcon 2019. Featuring a brilliant purple color scheme, this figure is a striking addition to your collection. Get your copy at the Ages 3 and Up/Toy Dojo booth this weekend at TFcon Reston. Available in limited quantities, the cost of this exclusive will be $100 USD while supplies last. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s » Continue Reading.
