Today, 08:54 AM
s3n3ch
IF 31EX Tarn, KO OS Abominus, KO OS Defensor
- Iron Factory Ex-31 2023 (brand new) - 50$

- KO OS AoYI Abominus OS (brand new just displayed a month or so, no box come with all acc/booklets), its the one on the left compared to the regular CW version - 65$

- OS Defensor (Demon Knight, DK-01 to 05) in original box with all accessories, also brand new, displayed a month combined 1 time thats about it, one knee of hot spot is sometime poping out, easy repair but i prefer to let you know. - 85$

Some shipping will apply on that, but i will charge actual shipping cost, i can accept EMT or paypal (add 3%)

pictures will follow.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 1.jpg Views: 1 Size: 91.7 KB ID: 53781   Click image for larger version Name: 2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.2 KB ID: 53782   Click image for larger version Name: 3.jpg Views: 2 Size: 94.6 KB ID: 53783   Click image for larger version Name: 4.jpg Views: 1 Size: 99.2 KB ID: 53784   Click image for larger version Name: 5.jpg Views: 1 Size: 94.7 KB ID: 53785  

Click image for larger version Name: 6.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.3 KB ID: 53786   Click image for larger version Name: 7.jpg Views: 1 Size: 89.4 KB ID: 53787  
