IF 31EX Tarn, KO OS Abominus, KO OS Defensor

- Iron Factory Ex-31 2023 (brand new) - 50$



- KO OS AoYI Abominus OS (brand new just displayed a month or so, no box come with all acc/booklets), its the one on the left compared to the regular CW version - 65$



- OS Defensor (Demon Knight, DK-01 to 05) in original box with all accessories, also brand new, displayed a month combined 1 time thats about it, one knee of hot spot is sometime poping out, easy repair but i prefer to let you know. - 85$



Some shipping will apply on that, but i will charge actual shipping cost, i can accept EMT or paypal (add 3%)



pictures will follow.

