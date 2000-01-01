Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > TFcon Discussion
Reload this Page TFCon 2019 Dealer Room Tour
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:44 PM   #1
Megatron75
Alternator
Megatron75's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 922
TFCon 2019 Dealer Room Tour
Check out part 1 of my TFCon 2019 dealer room tour. I had a blast and met lots of really cool people. Check out the video and let me know if you see anything that you would have considered picking up.

https://youtu.be/LHpNNUV62Cg
Megatron75 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Vintage G1 1987 Powermaster Optimus prime!!!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Optimus Prime w/ Bonus gun! MISB
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Voyager Toys lot of 5
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Core White Transformers Combiner Wars. New
Transformers
NEW Transformers Vintage G1 Walmart Reissue Decepticon Air Commander Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Encore #20 Devastator Takara Tomy MISB G1
Transformers
Transformers Encore #11 Skywarp & Thundercracker Takara Tomy MISB G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.