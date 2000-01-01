Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:59 PM
MapleMegatron
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 971
RID Legion Groundbuster finally available in Canada
Canada had skipped this RID wave last year so its cool this toy was repacked and that it is now available

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=71372406
