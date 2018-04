DX9 D-13 Montana (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Breakdown) Full Color Prototype Images

Via DX9 Facebook we can share a great gallery of their upcoming DX9 Montana (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Breakdown) for your viewing pleasure. DX9 D-13 Montana really shines on these pictures, showing an impressive level of poseability with great dynamic poses and the car mode features folding headlights and movable doors. Both robot and car mode design are very cartoon-accurate, great for fans of the G1 Sunbow animation style. We can all see some comparison pictures with other 3P and official Masterpiece scaled figures. The figure will include a little accessory: The remote for the Stunticons from the episode they first appeared.