|
DX9 D-13 Montana (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Breakdown) Full Color Prototype Images
Via DX9 Facebook
*we can share a great gallery of their upcoming*DX9 Montana (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Breakdown) for your viewing pleasure. DX9 D-13 Montana really shines on these pictures, showing an impressive level of poseability with great dynamic poses and the car mode features folding headlights and movable doors.*Both robot and car mode design are very cartoon-accurate, great for fans of the G1 Sunbow animation style. We can all see some comparison pictures with other 3P and official Masterpiece scaled figures. The figure will include a little accessory: The*remote for the Stunticons from the episode they first appeared. You can » Continue Reading.
The post DX9 D-13 Montana (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Breakdown) Full Color Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.