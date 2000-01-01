Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Anyone have a TR Fort Max Junker? I need a part.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:52 PM   #1
DanicusTF(cdn)
Beast Machine
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 448
Anyone have a TR Fort Max Junker? I need a part.
Namely the clear green door on the left side of his chest. My 2 year-old nephew pushed him down and the door just shattered at the hinge. If anyone has a junker out there, could you spare a door? I will reward generously.
DanicusTF(cdn) is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Jetfire Box and Foam Trays only Autobot Skyfire
Transformers
Gobots Super Gobot Clutch Mint C-9 Rare
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Legends Takara Arcee Autobot MISB Sealed LG-10
Transformers
Transformers Hunt For Decepticons HFTD Leader Starscream Complete expert NIB new
Transformers
Lot of assorted G1 Transformers - Optimus Prime, Wheeljack, Prowl, others
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G2 Generation 2 Bruticus Combaticons Set COMPLETE

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.