The Egg Council has gotten to the podcast, but WTF @ TFW has a bunch of acquisitions to inquisition about! Aaron scrambles to talk about the Wreck N Rule Collection, TJ fries up some thoughts about the Rider Pain Index, and Vangelus comes out of his shell to make sure the episode isn’t over easy. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW ? 622 ? August 9 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 622 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...