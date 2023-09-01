Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:49 PM   #1
Rodimus Convoy
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: Quebec City
Posts: 13
Trio of Studio Series 86 Leader Dinobots!
Hi! I'm selling this lot of 3 figures. Each is 100% complete with all accessories and instructions.Used for display only. Boxes are in great shape but not pristine mint showing very minimal wear on the corners.

-Studio Series 86 Grimlock w/Wheelie (MIB).
-Studio Series 86 Slug w/Daniel(MIB).
-Studio Series 86 Sludge (MIB).

I'm not willing to sell each one individually: please consider this offer as a lot.

Price asked: 220$CAN + shipping to your location.

Thank you!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: SS86_Grim.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.9 KB ID: 53916   Click image for larger version Name: SS86_Slag.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.4 KB ID: 53917   Click image for larger version Name: SS86_Sludge.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.3 KB ID: 53918  
Rodimus Convoy
Old Today, 08:29 PM   #2
Iron Moose
Knows things
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Mostly MTL
Posts: 449
Re: Trio of Studio Series 86 Leader Dinobots!
I'll take it!
BST Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=3940
Iron Moose
