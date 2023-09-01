Rodimus Convoy Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2018 Location: Quebec City Posts: 13

Trio of Studio Series 86 Leader Dinobots! Hi! I'm selling this lot of 3 figures. Each is 100% complete with all accessories and instructions.Used for display only. Boxes are in great shape but not pristine mint showing very minimal wear on the corners.



-Studio Series 86 Grimlock w/Wheelie (MIB).

-Studio Series 86 Slug w/Daniel(MIB).

-Studio Series 86 Sludge (MIB).



I'm not willing to sell each one individually: please consider this offer as a lot.



Price asked: 220$CAN + shipping to your location.



Thank you! Attached Thumbnails