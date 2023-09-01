|
Trio of Studio Series 86 Leader Dinobots!
Hi! I'm selling this lot of 3 figures. Each is 100% complete with all accessories and instructions.Used for display only. Boxes are in great shape but not pristine mint showing very minimal wear on the corners.
-Studio Series 86 Grimlock w/Wheelie (MIB).
-Studio Series 86 Slug w/Daniel(MIB).
-Studio Series 86 Sludge (MIB).
I'm not willing to sell each one individually: please consider this offer as a lot.
Price asked: 220$CAN + shipping to your location.
Thank you!