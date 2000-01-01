Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page MadnessMechanic's short sale list
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:53 PM   #1
MadnessMechanic
Generation 2
MadnessMechanic's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Scarborough, Ontario
Posts: 144
Post MadnessMechanic's short sale list
Hi, I'm looking to sell/ trade for the following figures. I live in Scarborough but can also meet downtown during weekdays. I can ship in Canada, at buyers expense, via Canada Post (comes with a tracking number!)

- Earthrise Astrotrain $50
Transformed a couple of times, comes complete with box and instructions

- Kingdom Cyclonus $25
Transformed a few times, complete with accessories. No box or instructions

- Netflix Decepticon Mirage $20
Complete with accessories, no box or instructions

- Kingdom Core class Starscream $10
Transformed once, complete with null rays. No packaging

Looking for 2 more Siege Refraktor. Wanna build that camera lol!

PM me if interested.
__________________
You're only given a little spark of madness.
You mustn't lose it.
~Robin Williams
MadnessMechanic is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:31 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 693
Re: MadnessMechanic's short sale list
camera 3 pack set to re-release at year end if that is of interest to you


https://toysnowman.com/collections/t...lors-exclusive


use my referral link for 5% off coupon.
http://toysnowman.com/?ReferralCode=07D3504DbOOIcM
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
astrotrain, cyclonus, mirage, refraktor, starscream

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Ultra Magnus Transformer Lot
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Dinobot Slash Quintus Slash Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Autobot Stripes Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Octone Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Brawn Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Laserbeak Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Scourge Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.