MadnessMechanic's short sale list Hi, I'm looking to sell/ trade for the following figures. I live in Scarborough but can also meet downtown during weekdays. I can ship in Canada, at buyers expense, via Canada Post (comes with a tracking number!)



- Earthrise Astrotrain $50

Transformed a couple of times, comes complete with box and instructions



- Kingdom Cyclonus $25

Transformed a few times, complete with accessories. No box or instructions



- Netflix Decepticon Mirage $20

Complete with accessories, no box or instructions



- Kingdom Core class Starscream $10

Transformed once, complete with null rays. No packaging



Looking for 2 more Siege Refraktor. Wanna build that camera lol!



PM me if interested.

