MadnessMechanic's short sale list
Hi, I'm looking to sell/ trade for the following figures. I live in Scarborough but can also meet downtown during weekdays. I can ship in Canada, at buyers expense, via Canada Post (comes with a tracking number!)
- Earthrise Astrotrain $50
Transformed a couple of times, comes complete with box and instructions
- Kingdom Cyclonus $25
Transformed a few times, complete with accessories. No box or instructions
- Netflix Decepticon Mirage $20
Complete with accessories, no box or instructions
- Kingdom Core class Starscream $10
Transformed once, complete with null rays. No packaging
Looking for 2 more Siege Refraktor. Wanna build that camera lol!
PM me if interested.
