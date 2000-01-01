Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:01 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,829
God Neptune Review
This time we dive into the Beast Wars 2 Predacon pirate Seacons - Halfshell ,Scylla, Coelagon, Sea Phantom and Terrormander AND compare them with tentakil and my other Decepticon combiners (No King Poseidon yet, sadly, but working on it)

https://youtu.be/Rmz1HTKM1u8
