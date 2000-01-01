steamwhistle Armada Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 637

CW Computron Set @ thebay.com



Weird. I tried to put a link, but it ends up going to e-bay...



http://www.thebay.com/webapp/wcs/sto...-b3900as00--24



Maybe just type in "thebay.com" manually, and search for it... Now on Clearance for $112.49 (and free shipping)

.

.

"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Feedback thread: __________________"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle Last edited by steamwhistle; Today at 02:19 PM .