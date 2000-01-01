Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:10 PM
steamwhistle
Armada
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 637
CW Computron Set @ thebay.com
Now on Clearance for $112.49 (and free shipping)

Weird. I tried to put a link, but it ends up going to e-bay...

http://www.thebay.com/webapp/wcs/sto...-b3900as00--24

Maybe just type in "thebay.com" manually, and search for it...
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
Last edited by steamwhistle; Today at 02:19 PM.
