Today, 02:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,752
Kids Logic Attending Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2017


Kids Logic will be attending this years Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2017 which is set to take place next Monday. Official Description: Kids Logic Co Ltd We design and develop licensed toys, licenses include Transformers from Hasbro, Batman from Warners and Back to the future from Universal…etc. Booth: 1C-F31 The company is well known for making Licensed Transformers SD Figures. Last year during the Toy Fair Season, Kids Logic showcased their Devastator and Constructicons figures and during 2014 the attention was on Age Of Extinction and Kids Nation figures. We currently do not know what figures &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Kids Logic Attending Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



