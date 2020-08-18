|
Netflix?s War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe New Stock Images
Thanks to friend site and sponsor*Dorkside Toys
*we can share for your a nice gallery of new stock images of the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe figures. We have now a great look at the packaging, robot and alt mode of each of the characters of this wave which consists of Elita-1 (Earthrise Arcee remold), Wheeljack (redeco), Red Alert (redeco), Impactor (redeco) and*Bumblebee (Earthrise Cliffjumper retool with G1 VW Beetle alt mode). These toys will be released as Walmart exclusives in the US. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on » Continue Reading.
The post Netflix’s War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca