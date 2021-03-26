|
Newage Toys The Nest (SG Bumblebee), Mirror Zombie (SG Cliffjumper), Candyman (Bugbit
Third Party company Newage Toys, via their Facebook account, an extensive gallery of their next special redecos:*The Nest (SG Bumblebee), Mirror Zombie (SG Cliffjumper), Candyman (Bugbite) & Bickle (Hubcap). All of them are redecos/small retools of their Legends scale*H25 Herbie (G1 Bumblebee)
and*H26 Vanishing Point (G1 Cliffjumper)
to recreate new characters. Being the same molds, there’s all you like about these impressive Legends scale figures in terms of quality and poseability. These figures will be sold in 2-packs:*H25B The Nest & H26B Mirros Zombie, and*H25K Candyman & H26T Bickle. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
