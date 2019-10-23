|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Sturdy Javelin
As promised
, Transformers Trading Card Game Design Lead Ken Nagle
brings Sturdy Javelin and Toolbox to Wave 4. Check out the attached artwork to learn how these upgrades will help your decks, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
