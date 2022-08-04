Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New ?What Is the Story of Transformers?? Book Amazon Listing


Amazon have updated a new listing for a new*“What Is the Story of Transformers?” book*scheduled for release this year. This book is part of the*What Is the Story Of? series by publisher ?Penguin Workshop and aimed to young readers (8-12 years, 112 pages). Read on for the official product description: Product Description Who HQ brings you the stories behind the most beloved characters of our time. “Autobots, Transform and Roll Out!” Drive along with some of the fiercest fighters ever in this biography of the Transformers that will have young readers ready to jump into action. Since the 1980s, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New “What Is the Story of Transformers?” Book Amazon Listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



