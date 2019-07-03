Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Transformers 35th Anniversary Convoy & Optimus Prime Set And MP-19+ Smoke


Some good news for fellow Australian collectors! Via our friends at Ozformers, we can report that the*Takara Tomy Transformers 35th Anniversary Convoy &#38; Optimus Prime Set And MP-19+ Smokescreen will be released as EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Australia. The Transformers 35th Anniversary Convoy &#38; Optimus Prime Set(consisting of a G1 Convoy /Optimus Prime reissue with no trailer in classic Japanese G1 packaging and a special redeco in G1 colors of Studio Series SS-38 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime) will be available for Australian fans via EB Games and Zing websites. You can already pre-order them &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers 35th Anniversary Convoy & Optimus Prime Set And MP-19+ Smokescreen Released As EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers 35th Anniversary Convoy & Optimus Prime Set And MP-19+ Smokescreen Released As EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
Today, 03:25 PM   #2
Tonestar
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers 35th Anniversary Convoy & Optimus Prime Set And MP-19+ S
MP Smokescreen is also available for pre-order at our EB Games with SKU # 748080 for $109.99 and is due out January 26, 2020.
