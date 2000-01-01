Here’s a list of my current eBay listing. I am offering free Canadian shipping this time around! All listings will go live after 11:10 pm EST tonight (Jul 21).
My eBay ID is “vintagetubeesl”. I have 100% positive feedback or you can look up my cybertron.ca feedback thread. Please buy with confidence!
- TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-43 Megatron Beast Wars MISB NEW
- TakaraTomy Transformers UNITE WARRIORS UW-03 Defensor Boxset MISB New
- Hasbro Transformers Robots in Disguise RID Constructicon Devastator MISB New
- TakaraTomy Transformers MP MP-21R Bumblebee Red Body Japanese Exclusive MISB