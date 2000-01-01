Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:42 PM   #1
malteselegacy
Long live Galvatron!
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Canada
Posts: 897
Transformers for Sale
Transformers Animated Blackout $175 MISB
Transformers Dark of the Moon Dino $150 MISB
Transformers Dark of the Moon Wheeljack $80 Opened but still have original packaging
Transformers Animated Activators Cliffjumper $40 MISB

Local transactions in GTA only.

Private message me
