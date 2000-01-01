Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Earthrise ironhide and prowl, Netflix bumblebee and soundwave for trade
Today, 01:15 AM
#
1
Taylor890
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 24
Earthrise ironhide and prowl, Netflix bumblebee and soundwave for trade
Earthrise ironhide and prowl, Netflix bumblebee and netflix soundwave set for trade
All brand new , mosly looking to trade for other war for cybertron exclusive products.
in the toronto area.
Taylor890
Tags
eartrise
,
ironhide
,
netflix
,
prowl
