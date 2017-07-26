|
Transformers: The Last Knight Red Cybertronian Knight Concept Art By Julio Tedeschi
And more The Last Knight concept art is surfacing on the web. Now it’s turn of artist Julio Tedeschi who has shared a*The Last Knight Red Cybertronian Knight Concept Art via his Instagram account
. Julio Tedeschi had already surprised us with his Beastformers concepts of Optimus Primal
and a Transformer Snake
*and now we have a nice look at the Red Cybertronian Knight that we saw in TLK. While the concept shares elements of other knights, we can see some small differences besides the red armor. You can check the image after the jump and sound off » Continue Reading.
