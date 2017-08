Transformers: The Last Knight Barricade Concept Art By Josh Nizzi

Once again, Artist Josh Nizzi gives a new piece of concept art for Transformers: The Last Knight via his Instagram account. This time we have a*The Last Knight Barricade Concept Art*which has a very interesting detail. This model uses a head very similar to the original design of Barricade in the 2007 movie. Would you have prefer this design for TLK or not? You can check the picture after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.