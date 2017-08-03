|
Transformers: The Last Knight Barricade Concept Art By Josh Nizzi
Once again, Artist Josh Nizzi gives a new piece of concept art for Transformers: The Last Knight via his Instagram account.
This time we have a*The Last Knight Barricade Concept Art*which has a very interesting detail. This model uses a head very similar to the original design of Barricade in the 2007 movie. Would you have prefer this design for TLK or not? You can check the picture after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.      
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Barricade Concept Art By Josh Nizzi
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.