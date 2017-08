Today, 10:15 PM #1 evenstaves Windowshopper Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: Canada Posts: 48 Best place to buy TF boxes? I am about to fall into a loose CW red Prime, and I am interested in obtaining his box/insert/instructions/card.



Google is not being much help, figured I would ask you all - what are some good sites/stores to obtain TF boxes?



Recent cons have shown me there is a market for it, though I mostly see old G1 boxes are the hot commodity. Would finding a CW box be more difficult? Today, 10:29 PM #2 FreedomGundam Freedom, ikimasu! Join Date: May 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 2,760 Re: Best place to buy TF boxes? G1 boxes are a hot commodity because it's part of the collector market.



It's much harder to find someone selling boxes of more recent mass-retail toys.



I myself am usually a person that keeps all their boxes to toys, but even I threw out all my CW and TR packaging.

