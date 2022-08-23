DNA Design, via their Facebook account
, have revealed images of their new DK-38 Upgrade Kit for Legacy Motormaster/Menasor. This new upgrade kit brings you several new pieces to improve the main Menasor body frame. It includes new feet pieces, articulated hands, leg extenders, and a new chest piece which can be configured in cartoon or toy style. We also have some extra pieces to use Motormaster’s battle station parts as a big cannon. All the new parts can be attached as a single block to Motormaster’s trailer to increase its length. It’s planned for release in November 2022. Check » Continue Reading.
