Today, 08:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,819
DNA Design DK-38 Upgrade Kit For Legacy Motormaster/Menasor


DNA Design, via their Facebook account, have revealed images of their new DK-38 Upgrade Kit for Legacy Motormaster/Menasor. This new upgrade kit brings you several new pieces to improve the main Menasor body frame. It includes new feet pieces, articulated hands, leg extenders, and a new chest piece which can be configured in cartoon or toy style. We also have some extra pieces to use Motormaster’s battle station parts as a big cannon. All the new parts can be attached as a single block to Motormaster’s trailer to increase its length. It’s planned for release in November 2022. Check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DNA Design DK-38 Upgrade Kit For Legacy Motormaster/Menasor appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



